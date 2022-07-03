CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 61,853 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,853 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 3.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of Franco-Nevada worth $51,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $134.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.