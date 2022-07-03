CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

