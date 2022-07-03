CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $14.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

