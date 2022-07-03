CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $366,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $6,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of AR stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock worth $35,404,600. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.