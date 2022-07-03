CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $115.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

