CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

