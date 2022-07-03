CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.57. The company has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

