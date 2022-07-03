CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 222.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Vale stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.