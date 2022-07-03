CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 10,222 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 201,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,201,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

