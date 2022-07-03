Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 8,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,530. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.71% and a negative net margin of 915.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

