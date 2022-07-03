Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 8,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,530. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.71% and a negative net margin of 915.04%.
About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
