Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Tops $9.95 on Top Exchanges

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for $9.95 or 0.00052426 BTC on major exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $392,927.75 and $11,142.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 93,837 coins and its circulating supply is 39,473 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

