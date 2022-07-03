Dash Market Capitalization Tops $462.24 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $42.79 or 0.00221971 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $462.24 million and $68.32 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 555.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00434001 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,803,256 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

