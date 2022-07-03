DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DTEA opened at $1.69 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

