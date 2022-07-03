DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Up 31.1% in June

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE:DVA traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 929,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

