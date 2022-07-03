DEAPcoin (DEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.70 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $92.70 million and $4.23 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

