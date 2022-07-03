DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $93.38 million and $4.00 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

