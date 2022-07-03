Deeper Network Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $33.97 million and $1.35 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00162740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00639618 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00087299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

