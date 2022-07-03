Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE:DK opened at $26.66 on Friday. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

