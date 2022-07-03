DerivaDAO Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and $139,181.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003658 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00168883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00709416 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00084754 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016343 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.