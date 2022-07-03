Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,756.25.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

