Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 560 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.12) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.97) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.66) to GBX 770 ($9.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 603.33 ($7.40).

GLEN opened at GBX 426.35 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 487.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 457.60. The company has a market cap of £56.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

