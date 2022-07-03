Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€193.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($202.13) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of DB1 opened at €154.45 ($164.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($180.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is €159.45 and its 200-day moving average is €156.53.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

