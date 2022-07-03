Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.50 ($7.98) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

