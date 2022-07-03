DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $100,095.75 and $317.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00166581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00709348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00085082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016294 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

