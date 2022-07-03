Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Acquired by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Diana Shipping comprises 2.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.79%. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

