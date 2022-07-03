DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $3,192.54

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,192.54 or 0.16763787 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $6,396.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00168156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00693713 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016391 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

