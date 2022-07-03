Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Lifted by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 8.9% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,819,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,900,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,513,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,002,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

