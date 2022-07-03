disBalancer Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $818,405.85 and approximately $52,602.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00166137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00781564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016852 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,191,281 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

