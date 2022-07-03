Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $18,223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after acquiring an additional 238,579 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

MMP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 859,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,859. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

