Disciplined Investments LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $56.75. 3,130,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

