Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 320,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 867,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

