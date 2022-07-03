Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $151.94. The stock had a trading volume of 578,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

