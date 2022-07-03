Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,216,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 19,525.4% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REZ traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.19. 149,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.92 and a 1 year high of $100.05.

