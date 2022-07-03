Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Up 30.7% in June

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 1,029,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Diversey has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

