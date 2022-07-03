DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Hits $27,586.47

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $27,586.47 and approximately $55.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

