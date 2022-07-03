Dogey-Inu (DINU) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $222.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00165777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00695582 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00086435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,973,298,724,912 coins and its circulating supply is 427,971,384,790,881 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars.

