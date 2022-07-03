DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.19.

DASH opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,190.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,733 shares of company stock worth $16,675,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

