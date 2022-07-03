DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Down 46.1% in June

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in DPCM Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in DPCM Capital by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in DPCM Capital by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DPCM Capital by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPOA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. DPCM Capital has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

