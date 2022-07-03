Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 6,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGNU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

