Drep [new] (DREP) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Drep [new] has a market cap of $19.33 million and $325,093.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

