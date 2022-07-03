DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Achieves $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00026603 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014486 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

