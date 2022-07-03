Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

