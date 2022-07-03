Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLNG. StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

