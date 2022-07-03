e-Gulden (EFL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $849,068.19 and $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00261661 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000704 BTC.

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,015 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

