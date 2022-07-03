e-Money Price Reaches $0.61 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003202 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $546,100.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00084175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016303 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

