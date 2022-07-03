Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 11,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

