Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Earthstone Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,175. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.0% during the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792,656 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,570,000. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,087,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 285,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 212,172 shares in the last quarter.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

