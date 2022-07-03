East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.83.

EWBC opened at $65.70 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,183,000 after buying an additional 136,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after buying an additional 443,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

