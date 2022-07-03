Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,496. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

