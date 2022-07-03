eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.